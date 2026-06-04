Announcing the Octopus Intelligence Agent App integration with GitHub

Madalina Iosif June 4, 2026 • 4 min read

For years, developer productivity focused on writing code faster. Today, speed is just the default with agents such as Copilot contributing huge amounts of code and generally being the top contributor by commit volume in many enterprises. The challenge is that AI code contributions mean that the focus is now shifting towards how teams understand, manage, secure, and deploy software throughout its entire lifecycle, while having to handle multiple agents along the way.

That’s why the strategic partnership between Octopus Deploy and GitHub is so significant.

While many organizations view AI as a coding assistant, GitHub and Octopus are helping teams unlock something more powerful: an AI-enabled software delivery platform that connects development, deployment, operations, and most importantly governance into a single intelligent workflow.

As partners, we made steps in this direction by contributing to major innovations such as Copilot Extensions back in 2024, then Custom Agents in 2025 and now being again a launch partner for Agent Apps within GitHub.

No more context switching and more control over your agents

The launch of Agent HQ at GitHub Universe made it already possible to access coding agents from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Cognition and xAI directly within the GitHub interface. Because regardless of how powerful they are, more agents will not improve efficiency, but rather generate complexity and loss of control unless properly governed.

But writing code is only one part of the journey. The real challenge for enterprise teams begins after the pull request is merged:

Understanding deployment status

Managing complex release pipelines and troubleshooting production issues

Coordinating multi-tenant deployments and identifying issues while operating software at scale

Maintaining security and compliance controls

Historically, these activities have required developers to switch between multiple tools, dashboards, and operational systems. But every context switch creates friction, every disconnected workflow slows delivery or, even more importantly, delays recovery when something goes wrong.

This is precisely the problem Octopus and GitHub are solving together by bringing the Octopus Intelligence to Agent HQ . When deployment information becomes accessible through natural language, organizations can unlock knowledge that was previously only accessible to specialist teams and take action quicker when necessary, avoiding downtime.

“The future of software development won’t be shaped by any single agent, but by an ecosystem of specialized ones. Our partners are defining what that looks like by embedding Agent apps into the GitHub workflows where developers build and ship.” Mario Rodriguez, Chief Product Officer at GitHub

By combining the Octopus MCP Server with specialized skills, the Octopus Intelligence Agent enables a seamless, automated workflow. This integration allows the agent to interact directly with Octopus Deploy from the GitHub interface, surfacing key data and executing tasks as directed.

Here is an example use case for the Octopus Intelligence Agent, directly within GitHub Agent HQ:

Show the deployment status of a PR, and when it was deployed to a specific tenant

Investigate and diagnose why it has failed

Use the appropriate runbook to fix the failure

Redeploy to tenant

See it in action! The demo video below shows how the Octopus Intelligence agent helps diagnose and recover from failed tenant deployments without leaving GitHub. When reviewing a PR, you can check the deployment status across tenants, investigate failures, and trigger the appropriate runbook to fix the root cause - then redeploy directly to the affected tenant once resolved.

Demo video

Our strategic partnership

Octopus Deploy and GitHub share a long standing committed partnership, focused on shaping a best-of-breed enterprise CI/CD landscape.

GitHub is where developers collaborate, build, and innovate. Octopus is where organizations orchestrate complex deployments across hybrid infrastructure, including Kubernetes, cloud-native platforms, or legacy systems, with enterprise governance in mind.

And we are not stopping there. By aligning our GitHub and Microsoft partnerships, we are able to bring the next level of DevOps innovation to our customers.

Together, we create a connected software delivery experience that helps teams move faster and securely despite the increasing complexity.

Learn more about our partnership with Microsoft and GitHub:

Microsoft case study video

If you are interested in using Octopus together with GitHub, you can now register for a free account - the agentic features are included! Octopus Deploy can be purchased via the Microsoft Marketplace and is Azure benefit eligible.

Happy deployments!