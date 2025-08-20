Introducing Platform Hub: Scale delivery without the DIY dead end

Colin Bowern August 20, 2025 • 3 min read

For too long, the default approach to Platform Engineering has been: “We’ll just build our own platform.”

At first, it feels like a smart move. A few scripts. Some shared templates. Maybe a portal on top. It’s fast. Flexible. Totally in your control.

But as teams grow, complexity multiplies. Standards drift. Compliance becomes harder to enforce. And suddenly, maintaining what you built takes more time than improving how software gets delivered.

That’s where teams hit the dead end, and it’s exactly what Platform Hub is here to solve.

Why Platform Hub?

Platform teams should focus on enabling delivery, not reinventing pipelines, policies, and processes from scratch.

Standardization shouldn’t come at the cost of speed. And you shouldn’t have to choose between customization and scale.

Platform Hub gives platform teams the structure to scale without the overhead of building and maintaining all internal tooling. Connected templates, enforceable policies, and centralized governance help you define how software gets delivered across environments and teams while giving developers the autonomy to move fast and safely.

Watch the launch video

Watch the Platform Hub launch video.

Available soon: Process Templates

The first feature coming in Platform Hub is Process Templates. A way to build reusable sections of your pipelines and manage them from a central place.

What you can do today:

Build Process Templates for repeatable deployment logic

Reduce delivery drift and duplicated effort with governed templates

Save developers’ time and cognitive load with pre-approved patterns

Centrally manage, version, and roll out updates to all consuming teams

Why it matters: No more copy-paste pipelines. No more “almost the same” processes. You define trusted deployment patterns once and keep them consistent everywhere.

What’s next for Platform Hub

We designed Platform Hub to grow with your needs. Here’s a look at what’s ahead:

Policies: Foundational governance in the pipeline

Move governance out of Confluence documents and Slack threads into the delivery pipeline.

With Policies, platform engineers can:

Write custom rules using Rego to enforce security, compliance, and operational standards.

Block non-compliant deployments and explain why. Include clear guidance, links, and remediation steps right in the deployment context.

Provide helpful guardrails so developers understand how to get back on track, instead of hitting a dead-end error message.

View detailed audit logs of every policy evaluation event for visibility and accountability.

Octopus Deploy Enterprise customers can start using an early version of Policies with the release of Process Templates.

Project Templates - Standardize project setup

Bring consistency to entire projects from day one.

Define scalable ways to initiate and configure projects

Reduce delivery variance across teams

Balance standardization with flexibility

Governance automation: Coordinate change at scale

As platforms grow, so does the complexity of managing change. Future updates will help you:

Manage change across templates, policies, and delivery practices

Make updates more visible, auditable, and predictable

Who Platform Hub is for

Platform Engineers - reduce duplicated effort, improve consistency, and scale your impact.

DevOps Engineers - innovate faster with templates and policies that do the heavy lifting.

- innovate faster with templates and policies that do the heavy lifting. Application Developers - get started quickly with patterns and guardrails built-in.

Why now?

Teams didn’t build internal platforms for the needs of Platform Engineering in 2025. They’re brittle, inconsistent, and costly to maintain. Platform Hub replaces them with a structured, scalable foundation for long-term delivery success.

Be part of the launch

Live Webinar

Platform Hub: A First Preview

September 25, 2025 | 12:00 PM PST

Join our team for a live walk-through of Platform Hub, real-world use cases, and a Q&A.

Ready to take the first step?

Platform Hub is available now for Octopus Deploy Enterprise tier customers, starting with Process Templates.