Octopus partners with Arm to enable software delivery at scale

Madalina Iosif October 17, 2025 • 3 min read

Octopus sets the standard for Continuous Delivery (CD) at scale, helping thousands of customers orchestrate deployments across various environments, regardless of whether the target hosts are on-prem, hybrid, or multi-cloud. It supports complex application deployments of any flavour, from heritage monoliths to containerized microservices.

With the rise of AI, technology is becoming increasingly prevalent in business and daily life, requiring computing platforms to keep pace with rapid innovation and the high volume of data being processed.

This is where Arm steps in to provide the industry’s most efficient and highest-performing compute platform. More than 325 billion Arm-based devices have been shipped to date. Arm powers innovation acceleration across sectors such as high-tech, automotive, healthcare, telco, and much more, with a focus on cloud computing and IoT.

We partnered with Arm to make software deployments on Arm-powered infrastructure secure, repeatable, and scalable.

Why is a robust CD solution necessary when deploying at scale?

Deploying one application to one host is an easy task. However, managing this at scale is challenging without an enterprise-grade solution.

Risks such as human error or DIY scripts with minimal security can lead to major incidents, especially in highly regulated or critical industries like automotive or healthcare. Plus, they have a high impact on the speed of deployment, leaving companies lagging behind their peers in terms of innovation.

A centralized CD solution with built-in security and the capability to deploy to thousands of targets using a repeatable process ensures efficiency, quick rollback in case of an incident, and proper governance and compliance. These are all imperative to ensuring technology is not only being built, but also used.

The Octopus Deploy and Arm partnership

Octopus has been supporting deployments to Arm through the Tentacle agent since 2021. If you are curious about how this works, check out our blog post on the topic.

With the evolution during the past years of both Octopus and Arm, the partnership brings benefits for our joint customers in two main areas:

Continuous Delivery at scale from x86 to Arm servers, to reduce infrastructure cost

Octopus can target both x86 and Arm-based servers, supporting the same deployment process regardless of the target host. This way, organizations can migrate or extend workloads from x86 to Arm cloud instances (AWS Graviton, Azure Arm VMs, or Axion-based Google Cloud instances) to optimize cost while keeping a single pipeline. Deployments are fully automated, repeatable, and can scale to thousands of targets.

For example, Octopus Deploy can deploy the same application to x86 EC2 instances and AWS Graviton. You reduce your compute costs and improve performance while the transition is seamless to your users.

Compliant & secure CD for Kubernetes edge deployments, to reduce risk

Running Octopus Kubernetes Agent natively on Arm-based Kubernetes clusters at the edge creates a secure connection and eliminates the need for an inbound connection. As for any other deployments with Octopus, you can use encrypted communication, role-based access control, and auditable approvals to ensure compliance.

Moreover, using Runbooks in Octopus, you can automate maintenance tasks such as patching, certificate rotation, and secure updates across distributed Arm-powered Kubernetes clusters at the edge.

A practical example is a retail chain that uses Octopus to securely roll out point-of-sale software updates to thousands of Arm-powered edge devices across stores, with a single deployment process and full auditability for compliance teams.

Curious to learn more?

If you’re an Arm customer and would like to test Octopus for your Continuous Delivery, you can sign up for a free Octopus trial or request a demo.

You can also see how Octopus supports deployments to Arm devices by visiting us at GitHub Universe in San Francisco, October 28–29, 2025.

