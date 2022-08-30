Kubernetes logo on an open laptop screen

Continuous Delivery with Octopus and Kubernetes

Matthew Casperson

August 30, 2022 • 1 min

This training series provides a step by step walk-through building multi-environment deployments with Octopus and Kubernetes.

You can work through the series using the links below.

Learn more

If you're looking to build and deploy containerized applications to AWS platforms such as EKS and ECS, the Octopus Workflow Builder populates a GitHub repository with a sample application built with GitHub Actions workflows and configures a hosted Octopus instance with sample deployment projects demonstrating best practices such as vulnerability scanning and Infrastructure as Code (IaC).

Happy deployments!

Tagged with: DevOps Containers Cloud Orchestration Docker Kubernetes Kubernetes Training

