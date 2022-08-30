Continuous Delivery with Octopus and Kubernetes
This training series provides a step by step walk-through building multi-environment deployments with Octopus and Kubernetes.
You can work through the series using the links below.
- Getting started with Docker
- Installing a development Kubernetes cluster
- Creating Docker containers
- Creating Kubernetes resources
- Creating Kubernetes services
- Deploying to Kubernetes with Octopus
- Multi-environment deployments
- Installing a dashboard
- Observing deployment strategies
- Blue/green deployment strategy
Learn more
If you're looking to build and deploy containerized applications to AWS platforms such as EKS and ECS, the Octopus Workflow Builder populates a GitHub repository with a sample application built with GitHub Actions workflows and configures a hosted Octopus instance with sample deployment projects demonstrating best practices such as vulnerability scanning and Infrastructure as Code (IaC).
Happy deployments!