Octopus Easy Mode - Community Step Templates

In the previous post, you defined tenant templates directly against a project. In this post, you’ll create a project that includes a community step template.

Prerequisites

An Octopus Cloud account. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free trial.

The Octopus AI Assistant Chrome extension. You can install it from the Chrome Web Store.

The Octopus AI Assistant will work with an on-premises Octopus instance, but it requires more configuration. The cloud-hosted version of Octopus doesn’t need extra configuration. This means the cloud-hosted version is the easiest way to get started.

Creating the project

Paste the following prompt into the Octopus AI Assistant and run it:

Create a Script project called "11. Script App with Community Step Template". Modify the deployment process to include the community step template with the website "https://library.octopus.com/step-templates/d166457a-1421-4731-b143-dd6766fb95d5" as the first step with the name "Calculate Deployment Mode".

This adds the community step template found in the Octopus community step template library as the first step in the deployment process. Community step templates use the URL as an ID to uniquely identify them.

Community step templates are contributed by the Octopus community and can be found in the Octopus Step Template Library. They provide additional functionality that you can easily add to your projects.

You can now create a release and deploy it to the first environment. The step will print the deployment details, indicating whether it is a new or a redeployment, and other helpful information.

What just happened?

You created a sample project with:

A step sourced from the community step template library that calculates and prints deployment mode information.

What’s next?

The next step is to define project channels.