Octopus Easy Mode - Manual Interventions

Matthew Casperson January 28, 2026 • 2 min read

In the previous post, you added environment-scoped variables to customize the message displayed in each environment. In this post, you’ll add an environment-scoped step to prompt for manual approval before deploying to production.

Prerequisites

An Octopus Cloud account. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free trial.

The Octopus AI Assistant Chrome extension. You can install it from the Chrome Web Store.

The Octopus AI Assistant will work with an on-premises Octopus instance, but it requires more configuration. The cloud-hosted version of Octopus doesn’t need extra configuration. This means the cloud-hosted version is the easiest way to get started.

Creating the project

Paste the following prompt into the Octopus AI Assistant and run it:

Create a Script project called "03. Script App with Manual Intervention", and then: * Add a manual intervention step as the first step in the deployment process, scoped to the Production environment only, with the instruction "Please approve deployment to Production".

You can now create a release and deploy it to the first environment. Progress the deployment through to the Production environment to see the Manual Intervention step in action.

Before the deployment to Production can proceed, you will need to approve the manual intervention step. This step is often used to enforce a business approval process before deploying to production.

What just happened?

You created a sample project with:

A Manual Intervention step that only runs when deploying to the Production environment.

What’s next?

The next step is to add retry logic to the steps.