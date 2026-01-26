Octopus Easy Mode - Variables

In the previous post, you created a simple “Hello, World!” script project. In this post, you’ll add environment-scoped variables to customize the message displayed in each environment.
Prerequisites
- An Octopus Cloud account. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free trial.
- The Octopus AI Assistant Chrome extension. You can install it from the Chrome Web Store.
The Octopus AI Assistant will work with an on-premises Octopus instance, but it requires more configuration. The cloud-hosted version of Octopus doesn’t need extra configuration. This means the cloud-hosted version is the easiest way to get started.
Creating the project
Paste the following prompt into the Octopus AI Assistant and run it:
Create a Script project called "02. Script App with Environment Vars", and then:
* Add three project variables called "Message", each scoped to an environment, with the following values:
* Development: "Hello from Development!"
* Test: "Hello from Testing!"
* Production: "Hello from Production!"
* Update the script step to echo the "Message" variable using the syntax "#{Message}"
As before, the Octopus AI Assistant will prompt you to approve the changes before applying them to your Octopus instance.
You can now create a release and deploy it through the environments. The script step prints the value of the
Message variable scoped to each environment.
What just happened?
You created a sample project with:
- Three project variables called
Message, each scoped to an environment, and a different message that will be displayed when the deployment runs.
- A script step that echoes the value of the
Messagevariable using variable substitutions.
What’s next?
The next step is to add a manual approval step before deploying to production.