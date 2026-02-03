Carey Bishop February 3, 2026 • 2 min read

For companies operating at enterprise scale, the sheer number of applications in use makes user management difficult. Network administrators do not have time to invite each new employee to each application manually, and when employees leave the company their application accounts are often left behind.

This scenario is where the System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) comes in. It defines an API that identity providers can use to automate the provisioning and deletion of application users. By configuring your enterprise identity provider to use SCIM for each application, user accounts are created automatically when employees are added to the relevant application groups in your directory. SCIM allows network administrators to manage everything from the tool that they know best: the enterprise directory.

Starting in the 2026.1 release, Octopus Server now supports SCIM for Entra ID in Early Access for customers with an Enterprise license. This feature lets Octopus customers configure Entra ID to manage the creation, updating, and deletion of Octopus Server user accounts and teams. While Entra ID is the only identity provider currently supported, we hope to add support for other identity providers soon, as we continue to build out this functionality.

To find out more about how to configure SCIM for Entra ID, check out our documentation.

Please let us know if you have any thoughts or feedback, and, as always, happy deployments!