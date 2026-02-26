Hidden Gems in Octopus Deploy: Resources You Might Have Missed

Octopus Deploy includes powerful features that simplify complex deployments and runbook automation. Beyond the core platform, there are resources and tools that can make your work even smoother. Some of these don’t always get much attention, so this post highlights a few hidden gems you might have missed.

Kubernetes Agent

The Octopus Kubernetes Agent makes it easy to connect and manage clusters with Octopus. You don’t need to open firewall rules or manage complex networking. The agent uses a secure outbound connection, so setup is quick and safe. It works a lot like an Octopus Tentacle. It is small, lightweight application, and installed directly in the cluster.

Resilient Tentacle communications

Tentacle communication issues can be frustrating, especially in cloud or restricted networks. We published a blog post that explains our recent improvements to Tentacle resiliency. These changes help Tentacles stay connected, even in less-than-ideal network conditions.

Terraform Provider & OctoTerra

Infrastructure as Code users will like the Octopus Terraform provider. It lets you define and manage Octopus resources in Terraform. For even more control, take a look at OctoTerra. It can serialize your Octopus space into Terraform configuration, which makes it easier to version-control, and replicate your setup.

Octopus API examples GitHub repository

If you need to automate Octopus outside the UI, our API examples repository can help. It includes ready-to-use scripts for PowerShell, Bash, Python, and more. You’ll find examples for tasks like bulk project updates and advanced deployment automation. It’s a great place to start when building your own scripts.

Octopus Samples Instance

Want to explore Octopus features without creating your own test environment? The Octopus Samples Instance is a fully functional playground. You can click around, test deployments, and see best practices in action. It’s divided into separate spaces for different use cases. This should make it easy to find examples that match the scenarios you’re working on.

Octopus Go API client

Curious how our Go API client works behind the scenes? Or want to contribute improvements yourself? This open-source project is a great place to start: Go API client: https://github.com/OctopusDeploy/go-octopusdeploy This repository shows how the Octopus Go API client works and lets you extend, automate, or contribute to the platform.

Kubernetes YAML & GitHub Actions generators

Speed up your setup with a pair of helpful online generators from Octopus: Kubernetes YAML generator to create clean, valid Kubernetes manifests. GitHub Actions generator to generate GitHub Actions workflow for Octopus deployments. These tools save you time and help reduce errors when building or automating your CI/CD pipelines.

Conclusion

Octopus Deploy is full of hidden gems. We hope these resources spark new ideas for your automation journey.

Did we miss one of your favorites? We’d love to hear about it! Share it in the Octopus Community Slack or explore more in our documentation. Whether you’re a seasoned user or just getting started, there’s always something new to discover.

Happy deployments!