Octopus Easy Mode - Runbooks

Matthew Casperson February 11, 2026 • 2 min read

In the previous post, you added tenants to your deployment process. In this post, you’ll add runbooks to your project.

Prerequisites

An Octopus Cloud account. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free trial.

The Octopus AI Assistant Chrome extension. You can install it from the Chrome Web Store.

The Octopus AI Assistant will work with an on-premises Octopus instance, but it requires more configuration. The cloud-hosted version of Octopus doesn’t need extra configuration. This means the cloud-hosted version is the easiest way to get started.

Creating the project

Paste the following prompt into the Octopus AI Assistant and run it:

Create a Script project called "07. Script App with Runbooks", and then: * Add runbooks called "Backup Database", "Restore Database", "Restart Web App", and "Clear Cache" * Each runbook should have a single script step that echoes the name of the runbook being run * Each runbook must only be run in the "Production" environment

You can now run the runbooks associated with the project. Runbooks are typically used for ad hoc or maintenance tasks that are not part of the regular deployment process.

What just happened?

You created a sample project with:

4 runbooks representing common maintenance tasks.

Configured each runbook to only be executed in the Production environment.

What’s next?

The next step is to add a library variable set to the space and link it to a project.