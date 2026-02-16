Octopus Easy Mode - Library Variable Sets

Matthew Casperson February 16, 2026 • 2 min read

In the previous post, you added runbooks to your project. In this post, you’ll add a library variable set to the space and link it to a project.

Prerequisites

An Octopus Cloud account. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free trial.

The Octopus AI Assistant Chrome extension. You can install it from the Chrome Web Store.

The Octopus AI Assistant will work with an on-premises Octopus instance, but it requires more configuration. The cloud-hosted version of Octopus doesn’t need extra configuration. This means the cloud-hosted version is the easiest way to get started.

Creating the project

Paste the following prompt into the Octopus AI Assistant and run it:

Create a Script project called "08. Script App with Library Variable Set", and then: * Create a library variable set called "Common Settings" with the following variables: * "ConnectionString" with the value "Server=myServer;Database=myDB;User Id=myUser;Password=myPass;" * "ApiEndpoint" with the value "https://api.example.com" * Link the library variable set to the project * Change the script step to echo the values of the variables using the syntax "#{ConnectionString}" and "#{ApiEndpoint}"

The Octopus AI Assistant does not accept secrets. If you attempt to pass a secret, the prompt will either fail or replace the secret with a dummy value. In a real-world scenario, values like connection strings and passwords must be sensitive values.

The library variable set has now been created and linked to the project. Library variable sets let you create shared variables that you can reuse across multiple projects.

You can now create a release and deploy it to the first environment. The script step prints out the values of the variables defined in the library variable set.

What just happened?

You created a sample project with:

A library variable set linked to it containing common settings you can reuse across multiple projects.

What’s next?

The next step is to define tenant template variables in a library variable set.