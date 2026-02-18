Octopus Easy Mode - Tenant Templates

Matthew Casperson February 18, 2026 • 2 min read

In the previous post, you added a library variable set to share variables between projects. In this post, you’ll define tenant template variables in a library variable set. This ensures that tenants linked to projects that consume the library variable set all contribute their own values to the templates.

Prerequisites

An Octopus Cloud account. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free trial.

The Octopus AI Assistant Chrome extension. You can install it from the Chrome Web Store.

The Octopus AI Assistant will work with an on-premises Octopus instance, but it requires more configuration. The cloud-hosted version of Octopus doesn’t need extra configuration. This means the cloud-hosted version is the easiest way to get started.

Creating the project

Paste the following prompt into the Octopus AI Assistant and run it:

Create a Script project called "09. Script App with Library Variable Set and Tenant Templates", and then: * Create a library variable set called "Tenant Settings" with the variable "TenantNamespace" as a tenant template variable * Link the library variable set to the project * Create two tenants called "Tenant A" and "Tenant B" * Link the tenants to the project * Define the "TenantNamespace" tenant template variable for each tenant with a value of "TenantA" and "TenantB", respectively * Change the script step to echo the values of the variables using the syntax "#{TenantNamespace}" * Require tenanted deployments for the project. Do not allow untenanted deployments.

The library variable set has now been created and linked to the project. It defines a tenant template variable, with each tenant providing its own value.

Tenant variable templates let projects use tenant-specific values without defining variables in each project.

You can now create a release and deploy it to the first environment. The script step prints out the values of the variables defined by each tenant.

What just happened?

You created a sample project with:

A library variable set linked to it containing a tenant template variable.

Two tenants linked to it, each providing their own value for the tenant template variable.

A script step that echoes the value of the tenant template variable using variable substitutions.

What’s next?

The next step is to define project tenant variables.